Four survive Ndola fuel fire

Four people in Ndola escaped death after a house habouring almost 200 liters of fuel which is a highly flammable substance caught fire.

Fire fighters who were called to the scene at 03:51hrs managed to save two of the four roomed house as well as the occupants.

However, it was later established that the house had 50 litres of kerosene and 125 litres of diesel which is against the legal laws of Zambia.

And the Ndola City Council has cautioned Ndola residents especially in Old Regiment area to avoid engaging in the illegal vending of petrol and diesel.

The Local Authority has noted with concern the increasing number of illegal vendors in the commodities which if not stored properly are very dangerous.

Ndola City Council Public Relations Tilyenji Mwanza has explained to QTV News in a statement that if one stores more than 30 litres of fuel and up to a maximum of 200 litres of fuel at home or premises, they need to follow the legal requirements for doing this, which are prescribed in the Petroleum Act Cap 435, Section 3 which stipulates that they should apply to the Council to obtain a License to sell fuel.

Ms Mwanza has furthermore explained that they should notify the local Petroleum Enforcement Authority in writing, giving their name and address as the occupier of the storage place or the address where the petrol is stored.

She says this is not a new requirement but carries forward long standing requirements of previous legislation.

Ms Mwanza says they can store it in suitable portable metal or plastic containers demountable fuel tanks or a combination of the above as long as no more than 200 litres is kept.