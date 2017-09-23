DEC nabs Accountant for money laundering activities

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit in Lusaka has arrested an Accountant for money laundering activities involving K30, 000.

Cosmas Tembo, 42, of House No. B148 Mtendere Compound in Lusaka has been arrested for attempting to obtain credit by false pretences, forgery, uttering of false documents and personation contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that Mr. Tembo on dates unknown but between 1st November, 2016 and 27th January, 2017 whilst acting together with other persons unknown did attempt to obtain credit of K30, 000 from a known Micro Financial Lending Institution by uttering false documents purporting to be a Teacher at Mayota Primary School in Chibombo District when in fact not.

DEC Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo has told QFM News in a statement that a cheque of K30, 000 was subsequently issued to Mr. Tembo which was later deposited into a known bank account opened using false documents.

Meanwhile, the Commission in Lusaka has arrested a Congolese national of Chawama Compound for trafficking in cocaine.