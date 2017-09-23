Beyonce and Jay-Z Hosting Huge Hurricane Benefit

“During the time when it’s impossible to watch the news without seeing violence or racism in this country, just when we think it couldn’t possibly get worse, natural disasters take precious life, do massive damage, and forever change lives…,” she said in a message. “In my hometown city of Houston, people need food, clothing, cleaning supplies, blankets, shoes, diapers, and formula for babies, and of course, clean water… Natural disasters don’t discriminate. They don’t see if you’re an immigrant, black or white, Hispanic or Asian, Jewish or Muslim, wealthy or poor… We’re all in this together.”