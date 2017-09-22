YALI urges govt to enact ATI Bill

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) says if President Edgar Lungu is committed about eradicating corruption in the country he should consider directing the Minister of Justice to take to parliament Access to Information Bill.

And the organization has called on President Lungu to consider suspending all the officials involved in the procurement of the 42 fire tenders that were procured at a total cost of for US$42 million to pave way for investigations.

YALI President Andrew Nthewewe has told QTV News that the seriousness of the Head of State in terms of fighting corruption will be proved if his administration takes to parliament access to information bill so that it becomes law to help stakeholders have access to information.

Mr. Nthewewe says even if President Lungu strengthens the Anti Corruption Commission and the Public Protector Office, without the ATI law it will be too difficult to end corruption.

Meanwhile, the YALI President has called on President Lungu to suspend all the individuals involved in the procurement of the fire tenders to pave way for investigations starting with the Minister who was in charge by that time, the Permanent Secretary and Directors.