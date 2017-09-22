Probe procurement of fire tenders, ACC urged

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has been called upon to investigate allegations of corruption in the awarding of the tender for procurement of 42 fire tenders by government at a total cost of US$42 million.

The ACC is also being called upon to probe the awarding of the tender for construction of the US$1.2 billion Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway tender.

UPND National Coordinator Youth Affairs Kenny Ng’onga has given the Commission a two weeks ultimatum to investigate the corruption allegations in the awarding of the two tenders.

Mr. Ng’onga says if the commission fails to take action, UPND youths will be left with no option but to stage a demonstration to demand the removal of all senior ACC officials for allegedly failing the nation.

And PF youth Venny Musonda has appealed to the Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) to help clear allegations of corruption in the procurement of fire tenders.

Meanwhile New Congress Party president Pastor Peter Chanda has challenged those alleging corruption in the procurement of the fire trucks to produce evidence to substantiate their claims.