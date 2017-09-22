Labour Laws in Zambia diluted – ZCTU

Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) President Chishimba Nkole has charged that Labour laws have been weakened and diluted by the power of capitalists.

Mr. Nkole says this has resulted in investors ignoring the dictates of the country’s Labour laws with impunity.

He says workers must seriously find ways and strategies of reversing this trend before it gets worse.

Mr. Nkole states that Labour unions have the power and capacity to fight such unacceptable situations on the Labour market.

He says this can be achieved if trade unions resist being partisan politically and remain committed to their long term objectives.

The ZCTU president says labour challenges in the country will not be resolved if the labour movement is divided, hence the need to wage a united fight and campaign around common issues.

And speaking during the official opening of a one day workshop held for the visiting delegation of the Malawi Congress of Trade Unions, Mr. Nkole has encouraged trade unions to grow their membership figures through massive recruitment and also develop programmes that enhance their class consciousness.

And speaking at the same event, Malawi Congress of Trade Unions President Luther Mambala has called for unity in the Southern African Development Community in order to effectively respond to emerging Labour challenges.

Mr. Mambala says unions in the region need to position themselves as a viable stakeholder in governance.