‘I will not act based on rumors’ – President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says he will not hesitate to discipline any erring government official provided he is furnished with facts.

And the Head of State has expressed concern that the Pull-Him-Down syndrome in Zambia is very rife.

Speaking to Journalists shortly after returning from the USA where he had gone to attend the UN General Assembly, President Lungu says he will not act based on rumors or assumptions given to him without facts.

He says he receives a lot of reports from certain people, but does not rush to make decisions based on such reports.

He states that he needs facts that an official has misbehaved or has done something wrong.

The President says there is too much talk about certain officials being corrupt.

President Lungu says what people should do is to report these officials to either the Police or the Anti Corruption Commission with evidence so that the law can take its course.

Meanwhile, President Lungu says he expects the civil service to embrace his vision as he is a vision carrier of the government agenda.

He says those opposing his vision should step aside and allow those who want to work to come into the system.

The Head of State touched down at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport aboard a chartered jet at 15:50.

He was received by Vice President Inonge Wina, Defence Chiefs, some cabinet ministers, Government and PF officials.