ZUFIAW asks govt to reduce PAYE in 2018 national budget

Zambia Union of Financial Institutions and Allied Workers (ZUFIAW) President Ackim Mweemba has called on the Minister of Finance to seriously consider the plight of workers in the country especially on the high Pay As You Earn (PAYE).

Mr. Mweemba says as the minister prepares to present the 2018 budget on 29th September2017, the union is calling for among other things the reduction in PAYE to give relief to the already burdened workers in form of the said tax, other taxes and interest rates on loans.

Mr. Mweemba has cautioned the minister that the danger of having high taxes might lead to Zambia failing to achieve the 2030 transformative sustainable development goals which are aimed at ending the tyranny of poverty in society.

He says workers deserve lower PAYE and other tax reliefs especially that the government is now getting substantial amount of money from toll gates.

The ZUFIAW President is also painfully calling for the imposition of tax on charcoal and firewood to prevent the excessive cutting down of trees, following the recent hike in electricity tariffs to cost reflective levels.

Mr. Mweemba has also urged the minister to consider charging Zero percent duty on all machinery needed for making alternative environmentally friendly sources of energy both domestic and industrial use.

He furthermore demands that the minister, through the Bank of Zambia, seriously consider the downward revision of the country’s policy rate saying this is to enable the general populous especially the workers of the country get a relief from the financial institutions in terms of interest rates.