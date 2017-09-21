Zambia has enough water to generate power up to next rain season

ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mundende says the country has enough water to generate power up to next rain season.

Mr. Mundende says Kafue Gorge Power Station has been operating at full capacity since the first quarter of 2017.

He has told journalists at a press briefing in Lusaka that the average generation at Kariba Power Station is generating about 500 megawatts.

He has reiterated that the company is poised to resolve the challenges it faced towards liquidity problems due to the power crisis.

And Mr. Mundende has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the Zambia becomes an electricity trading hub by 2025.

Mr. Mundende adds that the utility company is establishing interconnectors with neighboring countries such as Malawi, Namibia and Mozambique in order to ease trade facility in the power sector.