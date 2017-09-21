UPND challenges govt on FISP

Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, has been challenged to tell the nation how many farmers under the Farmers Input Support Programme (FISP) have been graduated since the programme was introduced in 2002.

UPND Chairman for Rural Reconstruction and Development Moono Mapani says it is important that the government updates the nation on this aspect because the initial plan is to wean-off farmers after three years knowing that they can stand on their own.

Mr. Mapani notes that if well managed, FISP has the potential to reduce the high poverty levels.

He fears that if the government continues with the laissez faire attitude in implementing the programme, it will not achieve the intended purpose of the programme to have more farmers benefit while weaning off old ones.

Mr. Mapani says the government should not only be seen to be making statements on perfecting FISP without making practical steps in improving the welfare of the farmers, more especially rural ones.