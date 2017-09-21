SAFADA procures 10, 000mt of fertilizer from India

The Small Scale Farmers Development Agency (SAFADA) says it has managed to procure 10,000 metric tons of fertilizer from India, to cushion government’s pressure in delivering farming inputs to farmers during the forthcoming farming season.

SAFADA Executive Director Boyd Moobwe tells Q-News that the fertilizer is expected in the country next and will be sold to small scale farmers especially those who are expected to face challenges as a result of the reduced price of maize this year.

Meanwhile Mr. Moobwe has bemoaned the lack of interest by commercial banks in empowering Agro businesses in the country.

Mr. Moobwe says banks have failed to recognize the importance of Agro businesses in the country by denying potential businesses loans to expand.