Investigate Fire Trucks Tender – President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has called for a thorough investigation regarding the acquisition of the 42 fire tenders that were procured at a total cost of for US$42 million.

Speaking to Zambians living in USA on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, President Lungu has said that he is not corrupt and will not be intimidated to do his work.

The Head of State has urged those with useful information to submit it to the investigations wings such as the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) to help scrutinize the matter.

He says in Zambia there is a tendency by losing bidders in a public tender to raise all manner of accusations against the successful bidder.

President Lungu says there has been an outcry about the recently acquired fire trucks and that he thinks that those charged with the responsibility to investigate must show interest in the matter.

This is according to Special Assistant to the President for Press & Public Relations, Amos Chanda.