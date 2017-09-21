Constitution amendment should not be rushed – CiSCA

Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) Chairperson Bishop John Mambo says amendments to the constitution should not be rushed.

Bishop Mambo says he agrees with Justice Minister Given Lubinda that this process needs time following the overwhelming response from stakeholders who have made submissions towards the Constitution amendment.

He says if the process is rushed, the nation may end up with more errors in the Constitution.

Bishop Mambo tells QTV News that the overwhelming response from stakeholders who made submissions is an indication that Zambians are not happy with the current constitution.