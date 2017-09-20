Tayali supports procurement of 42 fire trucks

The Economic Equity Party (EEP) has taken a swipe at political players who have castigated government over the procurement of 42 fire tenders at a total cost of $42 million dollars.

EEP President Chilufya Tayali says the procurement of the fire trucks is commendable.

He says his party has conducted preliminary investigations in the matter and discovered that the tendering process was legal, genuine, and corrupt free because the process started a long time ago.

Mr Tayali has advised political players to first access the price of a resilient fire truck before engaging in unnecessary debates.

He says politicians should take their role in providing checks and balances instead of politicking on matters that are for the good of the nation.

Meanwhile Mr. Tayali has challenged Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili to publish evidence of corruption relating to the procurement of the fire trucks.

He says he will quit politics if Mr Kambwili produces concrete evidence.