Swedish envoy urges leaders to work together

Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Henrik Cederin says leaders must put short-term self-interest aside, and work together to achieve the stability and security that people who voted for them rightly expect.

Speaking when he officiated at the Dag Hammarskjold memorial dialogue focusing on the role of young people in peace building, Mr Cederin says measures need to be taken in Zambia,where in recent years there has been distrust and violence involving political party supporters.

He adds that confidence in democratic institutions needs to be regained, on many different levels.

Mr Cederin reminded young people that as future leaders, they are critical actors for positive change.

He states that the life and work of Dag Hammarskjold,the second Secretary General of the United Nations offer valuable lessons that can be used in efforts to build sustainabled development and peace today.