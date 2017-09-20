Procurement of fire tenders was corruptly awarded – PeP

Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) president Sean Tembo says his party’s preliminary investigations have into the procurement of 42 fire tenders by government at a total cost of $42 million dollars have revealed that the tender was corruptly awarded.

Mr Tembo alleges that the tender was corruptly awarded through collusion and a coordinated conspiracy to defraud the Zambian people.

He says some of the key issues which the party considered in the investigations include an examination of the tendering process, the list of bidders and their bid prices.

Mr Tembo says the party also gained interest in the tender specifications and the rationale advanced in support of the decision to award the tender at a cost of $42 million to the taxpayers.

Meanwhile Mr. Tembo says President Edgar Lungu’s Speech to parliament last week is contradictory to the situation on the ground.

He says President Lungu cannot be talking about a Smart Zambia when people are suffering and cannot afford to buy power due to high electricity tariffs.