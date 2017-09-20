Indian tractor manufacturing company to visit Zambia

An Indian tractor manufacturing company plans to visit Zambia to explore trade and investment opportunities.

CNH Industries International General Manager Sales and Marketing for Corporate, Institution and Direct Sales Vikas Kikan says Zambia is a good country for business because of the political stability and attractive incentives in the agriculture sector.

Mr. Kikan says the decision by Government to waive import duty on agricultural equipment will help mechanize the agriculture sector.

This came to light when staff from the Zambian High Commission in New Delhi toured the manufacturing plant which manufactures 250 tractors per day in Greater Noida, India.

He states that his company can play a major role in complementing efforts of the Government in bringing modern mechanization to the sector.

Mr. Kikan says a trip to Zambia will be meaningful in order to understand the specific requirements needed to conduct business.