Police disapoints Changala

Civil rights activist Brebner Changala has expressed disappointment at the failure by the police to give a comprehensive report on the cause of the fire that gutted city market.

Mr. Changala has told Q-news that it is disappointing how police and other law enforcement agencies fail to conclude investigations in good time.

He says the burning of the city market is a matter of national interest and therefore it needed urgency in establishing what caused the fire outbreak which destroyed property worth million of kwacha.

Mr Changala has observed that currently, the only news the nation is getting with regards to city market is about the donations, while news on establishing the cause of the fire is not being given by the police.

He has since urged the Police service to emulate how the police in developed countries quickly investigate such calamities and give weekly or monthly updates on investigations as was the case with the fire that swept through a high rise building in London in July this year.