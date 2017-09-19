TopStar launches three bouquets

TopStar has reaffirmed its commitment to meeting the needs of Zambian Television viewers.

Company Sales Director Cliff Sichone said this during a media briefing when he announced three bouquets which will be offered which will include exclusive Zambian and international channels under a campaign dubbed “YAFIKA MBWEE”. The three bouquets being introduced are NOVA,BASIC and CLASSIC.

Mr. Sichone says the Nova bouquet will be priced at K30 per month providing 30 channels to the viewers, while the Basic bouquet will be priced at K59 providing 43 channels while the Classic bouquet will be priced at K89 per month providing 56 channels.

He says subscription to the bouquets is already available and payments can be made directly through mobile banking with selected banks, MTN mobile money and electronic vendors.

Mr. Sichone adds that in the spirit of the YAFIKA MBWEE campaign, clients who pay before October 1,2017 can enjoy a 10 percent discount.