Sundowns fly off to Morocco

African champions Mamelodi Sundowns have headed off to Morocco early for the return leg of their quarterfinal tie against Wydad Casablanca on Saturday.

Sundowns take a precarious 1-0 lead to the match and have been granted a postponement of their schedule Absa Premiership match away at Ajax Cape Town on Tuesday in order to be able to travel early.

Sundowns will have time to acclimatise to conditions on the Moroccan coast. The match is being played at Rabat’s Moulay Hassan Stadium (kick off 10pm South African time, live on SuperSport) where a capacity crowd is expected for the return. Yannick Zakri scored for Sundowns in a tempestuous first leg tie at Atteridgeville on Sunday.

“We struggled in the first half to break the ice, we struggled to get the rhythm, we struggled to play like Mamelodi Sundowns and you could see that the boys were getting frustrated,” said coach Pitso Mosimane afterwards.