Mining companies disappoint CTDF

The Copperbelt Trade and Development Forum (CTDF) is disappointed by the continued non-compliance and lack of full disclosure by mining companies towards the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative process.

CTDF Executive Director Vincent Lengwe says key among the concerns that require urgent government attention is the existing transparency and accountability gap on the tax deductible corporate social payments.

Mr. Lengwe has also urged government to immediately work out a mechanism of resolving operational challenges at the Zambia EITI Secretariat that is hosted by the Ministry of Mines.

He says this can be done through both institutional and legal reforms by streamlining EITI operations from the current project status and enacting the EITI Bill during the ongoing parliamentary session.

Mr. Lengwe feels that this will in turn resolve some of the challenges impeding the effective implementation of the EITI process in Zambia.