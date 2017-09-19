Fourth mobile phone service provider coming

GOVERNMENT has given the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) the go-ahead to start the process of inviting bids for a fourth or fifth mobile-network provider.

This follows Cabinet’s approval of the new licensing regime.

Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba has encouraged ZICTA to do this in a transparent and open environment.

H says the new mobile-network providers could be in place over the next six to 12 months and the country may even have capacity for a fifth operator.

He says the Government is desirous to see the Information Communication Technology (ICT) and telecommunication industry grow from its current levels.

Mr Mushimba notes that the communication costs in the country have been rather too high hence the need to bring in a fourth mobile-network provider.

He states that the market analysis that has done supports the fact that the country can have a fourth licensee and possibly a fifth and still the market will be profitable.

Currently, the three mobile network providers in the country are MTN, Airtel and ZAMTEL.