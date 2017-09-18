YALI advises Lungu to hold quarterly talks with stakeholders

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has advised President Edgar Lungu to begin holding bi-annual or quarterly talks with stakeholders as a way of exchanging notes, planning together and resolving most governance and economic related issues affecting the country.

YALI Governance Advisor Isaac Mwanza says time has come for the Head of State to begin meeting with stakeholders who include opposition political parties, civil society organizations, the church among others as a way of getting honest views on matters of national governance.

Mr. Mwanza is optimistic that stakeholders would be willing to share ideas with the President on a quarterly or bi-annual basis.

He states that political parties or stakeholders not willing to take part in the collective governance of the country by refusing to meet and have a honest discussion with President Lungu would have themselves to blame if they continue seeing things going in the wrong direction.

Mr. Mwanza is of the firm belief that the urgent task ahead of everyone and government is to find a way in which the nation can reform systems, and that the issue of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights rank high.