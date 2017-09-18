PF supporter attacked by UPND supporters in Chilanga still alive – Police

Police have dispelled reports published in some quarters of the media suggesting that a Patriotic Front member who was assaulted during the just ended by-election campaigns in Kalundu area in Chilanga has died.

Spokesperson Esther Katongo says during the by-election, Police received seven reports of assault from various complainants and that the Teacher only identified as Kalaluka who is said to have died is not among the complainants.

Ms Katongo says only one person among the seven injured identified as Siamutumwa Sikapa aged 37 was admitted to University Teaching Hospital (UTH) and is still receiving medical treatment.

She further states that the UTH Management through its Public Relations Office has confirmed that the victim’s condition is improving.

Ms Katongo adds that investigations in the assault cases have continued.

Meanwhile the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has retracted its earlier statement suggesting that its member who was attacked in Chilanga by suspected United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres had died.

In a statement, PF Media director Sunday Chanda explains that the party leadership received information on 17th September, 2017 from a provincial official that their member had been killed.

Mr. Chanda says after thorough investigations, it was established that the provincial official’s statement was incorrect as the victim was still hospitalized in the University Teaching Hospital.

He has since apologized to the family of the victim for the inconvenience the statement might have caused.

Mr Chanda has also advised the provincial leadership to verify information before transmitting it to the Party Secretariat.