Govt comfortable with Public Order Act

Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo says Government is comfortable with the Public Order Act in its current form.

Mr. Kampyongo says stakeholders complaining about this piece of legislation should make submission to the Ministry of Justice on what they want to see in the Act.

He says the Police service has not had problems in implementing this law in its current form contrary to claims by some stakeholders.

Mr Kampyongo states that it is important that stakeholders who feel the Act needs to be amended make submissions towards its amendment.