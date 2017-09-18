CiSCA concerned with violation of fundamental rights

The Civil Society Constitutional Agenda (CiSCA) is concerned with the systematic violation of fundamental human and constitutional rights by state actors in the country.

CiSCA Chairperson Bishop John Mambo has told a media briefing in Lusaka that they are further concerned and troubled with the manner in which some constitutional office bearers such as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) have been discharging their public functions.

Bishop Mambo says the DPP is not above the law and does not enjoy immunity to violate the constitution at will.

On Good Governance, Bishop Mambo lamented the lack of transparency, accountability and meaningful citizens’ participation in the public affairs of the country.

And CiSCA member Nelson Phiri says they received the suspension of a Livingstone magistrate by the Registrar of the High Court Charles Kafunda with shock.

Mr. Phiri says it is disturbing that the judicial officer in question was suspended for upholding the Constitution of Zambia when he appropriately referred to the High Court an application for interpretation of the extent of powers of the DPP in the exercise of the Nolle Prosequi.