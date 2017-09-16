AFDB commits to supporting Zambia’s developmental agenda

The African Development Bank (AFDB) board has approved a program to support Zambia for the next five years in different sectors of Zambia’s economy.

AFDB Country Manager Damoni Kitabire says the program will focus mainly on infrastructure, water and sanitation, energy and roads.

Mr. Kitabire has told QTV business news that the bank will also work closely with the government in supporting the growth of the private sector.

He is confident that the program will help the nation in terms of national development.