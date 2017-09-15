President Lungu’s speech to parley lack inspiration – UPND MPs

UPND Parliamentary Whip Garry Nkombo has described President Edgar Lungu’s address to parliament as ‘trivial’.

Mr Nkombo says the speech lacked the taste that addresses the many challenges in the country.

He says the President was merely echoing the things that he or his ministers have talked about in the recent past.

And Monze central Jack Mwiimbu says the President’s speech is not inspiring.

He says he expected to hear from President on the corruption allegations regarding the construction of the Lusaka – Ndola dual carriageway and the procurement of fire tenders.

And asked whether UPND Members of Parliament have now recognized President Lungu, Mr. Mwiimbu said the MPs attended President Lungu’s address in line with the pending National Dialogue meeting orchestrated by the Commonwealth.

He says boycotting the President’s address would jeopardize the impending national dialogue.