President Lungu asked to make reshuffles to cabinet

President Edgar Lungu has been called upon to consider making reshuffles to his Cabinet.

Peoples Alliance for Change (PAC) President Andyford Banda is calling on the Head of State to consider making changes to his cabinet saying some ministers have proved to be liabilities to the development of the nation.

Mr. Banda says for the past one year, some of the ministers have proved that they cannot deliver to the expectations of the nation.

He says this should ring a bell in the President’s mind that changes needed to be made to his team in view of the many challenges in sectors such as Education, Agriculture, Mining among others.

Mt Banda states that President Lungu should not sacrifice the development of the nation at the expense of pleasing a few individuals, thus the need for him to consider reshuffling his cabinet.