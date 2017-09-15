Lungu sets ambitious poverty reduction target

President Edgar Lungu says government is resolved to reduce poverty by 20% by the end of the 7th National Development Plan (7NDP).

The country’s poverty levels currently stand at 54.4%.

Speaking during the ceremonial opening of the second session of the 12th National Assembly, President Edgar Lungu says poverty levels in the country have remained unacceptably high.

President Lungu says poverty in the country is overwhelmingly a rural phenomenon almost three times the level in urban areas.

He notes that more than half of the rural population at 55% is affected by poverty while in urban areas the extreme poverty is at 13%.

The President has pointed out that climate change remain an obstacle to poverty and vulnerability reduction and has the potential to erode strides in diversifying the economy and attainment of sustainable development.

He says making the economy resilient to climate change vulnerability calls taking of drastic and decisive measures aimed at arresting disruption of livelihoods.

The theme of the presidential speech is “Moving towards a smart prosperous Zambia in peace and tranquility without leaving anyone behind”.

Meanwhile UPND Members of Parliament remained in the house during the Presidential address, ending their boycott.

President Edgar Lungu took time to shake hands with some UPND Members of Parliament after delivering his speech including Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili, drawing cheers from mostly PF Members of Parliament.