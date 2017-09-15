Govt receives overwhelming response on constitution submissions

Justice Minister Given Lubinda says government has received an overwhelming response with regards to proposals towards the amendment of the constitution.

Mr. Lubinda says in line with this, a ministerial technical working group was constituted to compile and analyze all the submissions from stakeholders.

He has told Journalists in Lusaka that the Ministerial technical working group has analyzed the submissions and submitted its analysis to the department of legislative drafting and law revision which is tasked with the responsibility of drafting the constitution amendment bill based on the various submissions received.

Mr. Lubinda says as the drafting process is being concluded, his ministry will proceed with the process of obtaining Cabinet approval in principle for the introduction in parliament, of a bill to amend the constitution of Zambia.

Earlier, the Justice Minister received submissions from Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) and the New Congress Party (NCP).

Mr. Lubinda assured the two leaders that government will ensure that there is transparency in embracing the submissions made by all stakeholders.