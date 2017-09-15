Govt on course on social economic transformational journey – Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says government is on course in its social economic transformational journey aimed at achieving prosperity for all, enhancing national unity and anchored on the national motto One Zambia, One Nation.

In a wide ranging speech during the ceremonial opening of the 2nd Session of the 12th National Assembly, President Lungu says it therefore remains for the nation to continue building on the successes in unity.

He says there is only one Zambia, and that the peace that country has enjoyed since independence cannot be taken for granted.

President Lungu says there is need to learn from other countries on the continent that have experienced civil strife out of greed and selfish interests.

He says the country should be thankful to God and ensure that peace and national unity are guarded jealously.

The Head of State adds that development is not an accident, but is as a result of a series of conscious decisions.

President Lungu says it is for this reason that government has set itself a transformational agenda to attain a smart Zambia by ensuring time consuming tasks are done rapidly and easily.

And President Lungu says government will continue to put in place measures to ensure that the national debt remains within sustainable levels.

He says government will therefore, contract loans only for economically viable projects, noting that debt sustainability is pivotal in re-balancing the economy.

President Lungu adds that in order to maintain a stronger economy, government will continue to dismantle the stock of public expenditure arrears, and improve commitment controls and monitoring with a view to ensure there is no uncontrolled build up of arrears.