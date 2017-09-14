Zambia moves up 18 places on Fifa ranking

Zambia has moved 18 places on the latest Fifa ranking to occupy the 78th position in the World.

This comes after back to back victories over Algeria’s desert foxes in the 2018 Russia World cup qualifiers.

The two consecutive losses suffered by Algeria at the hands of the Chipolopolo have since seen them drop 14 places, though they are still ranked above Zambia in position number 62.

The Chipolopolo are now ranked 16th on the continent with Egypt occupying pole position followed by Tunisia, Senegal and Congo DR in that order.

One of Zambia’s next opponents in the world cup qualifiers Nigeria are ranked 44th in the world and fifth in Africa despite dropping six places.

Cameroon the African champions who are also in the same world cup qualifying group with Zambia are ranked 45th just below Nigeria having dropped 10 places.