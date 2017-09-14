UPND meet to discuss whether to attend Lungu’s address to parley or not

The Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has been meeting to discuss whether its Members of Parliament should attend tomorrow’s ceremonial opening of the National Assembly by President Edgar Lungu.

UPND Members of Parliament have in the recent past boycotted President Lungu’s address to Parliament following the 2016 disputed elections. The boycott by the majority of the opposition lawmakers resulted in the Speaker suspending them from Parliament during the last sitting.

When contacted for a comment whether UPND Member of Parliament would attend tomorrow’s presidential address, Party spokesperson Charles Kakoma has told QTV news that the party is meeting to discuss whether its MPs should attend or not.

Meanwhile Parliamentary Chief Whip Richard Musukwa has written to all Members of Parliament requesting them to attend the ceremonial opening of the second session of the 12th National Assembly on Friday.

The address by the President to Parliament will outline government’s priorities for the rest of the year and how stakeholders will be engaged to bring a better life for all Zambians.

President Lungu is also expected to make major pronouncements that will form the basis for policy formulation and implementation by government.