NGOCC objects to President appointing Political parties Board

The Non Governmental Organizations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has objected to the President being the appointing authority of the Political Parties Board.

Speaking when the NGOCC made eight submissions towards the Political parties Bill to Justice Minister Given Lubinda, Executive Director Engwase Mwale said the board should not be appointed by the President owing to the fact that he is coming from a political party.

Ms Mwale says the NGOCC is also proposing that the Immunity of the Board and its Staff clause should be deleted to make them accountable to the people of Zambia for their actions while on duty.

With regards the Political Party Constitutions, Ms Mwale submitted that this should be left to political parties and their membership to decide what should be in their constitutions.

On the clause of deregistration of political parties, the NGO umbrella body has submitted that the provision is vague and will be difficult to apply objectively, proposing that the succinct electoral offenses be outlined under this provision to avoid ambiguity and abuse.

And Justice Minister Given Lubinda says he will not be receiving any further submissions from stakeholders after tomorrow, Friday.

He says wants to present the Bill to Parliament before 7th November.

Mr. Lubinda says on 25th September, 2017 he will engage all stakeholders who have made submissions to make a conclusion before taking the bill to Cabinet for approval and later to parliament.