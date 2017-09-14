Lungu’s one year in office ‘well run’ – Mwila

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has encouraged President Edgar Lungu and his Vice Inonge Wina to ignore detractors as they celebrate one year in office.

Mr. Mwila says the two leaders should endeavor to ignore their detractors bent on sabotaging the progressive works being rolled out for the benefit of the nation.

He says the ruling PF, through its 2016 – 2021 election manifesto aligned with the Vision 2030, 7th national development plan and Smart Zambia Transformation Agenda 2064, is in a hurry to create a diversified and resilient economy for sustainable growth.

The PF Chief Executive officer has further urged Zambians to remain supportive to President Lungu’s administration as he looks forward to transforming the nation.

He has described the one year in office of President Lungu and Mrs. Wina as a ‘well run term’.

This is according to a statement issued to QTV News by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwila says the ruling party is wholeheartedly committed to the impending national dialogue for the sole purpose of ensuring the country remains united.