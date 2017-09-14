Is Drake Dating This New Actress?

(AllHipHop Rumors) I swear I can’t keep up with who these rappers are dating these days. It’s like they have a new flavor of day or week consistently.
Apparently Drake has been flirting with actress Bria Vinaite after her movie screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.
The 6 God is said to have took Vinaite for an intimate dinner at restaurant Sotto Sotto in his hometown of Toronto late on Monday, staying with her until early Tuesday morning.
The two were reportedly spotted looking pretty cozy in the restaurant on what appeared to be a date. They even allegedly left the restaurant holding hands.
According to Page Six, inside rs say that Drake is obsessed with her Sean Baker-directed movie ‘The Florida Project’ as he even posted a photo of her on his Instagram captioning it,
“ ‘The Florida Project’ is the best movie you will see this year.”
You know Drake is always extra AF, and he always supports his boos, no matter how long or short their flings last.
We really can’t get mad at Drake. If I was Drake I’d probably be a heaux too. LOL.
What are your thoughts on Bria? I guess it’s pretty cool that she landed the role after getting discovered off of Instagram with no prior acting experience.