UPND, PF clash in Chilanga

Patriotic Front and UPND cadres have clashed in Chilanga Constituency ahead of tomorrow’s by-election in Chimanja ward.

Police who arrived late on the scene fired teargas canisters to disperse the warring groups.

And the ruling PF has blamed UPND Cadres who they accuse of attacking a PF Camp Kalundu Primary School, leaving one PF youth badly injured.

The ruling party claims UPND Cadres descended on its camp armed with machetes, catapults and stones.

Meanwhile, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has described the incident as totally unacceptable and provocative.

Mr. Mwila has urged the UPND leadership to condemn this violence, saying Zambians do not want to see a repeat of the new Mapatizya formula where human life is lost without any regard for the sanctity of life.

He has also called for restraint from PF members.

Mr Mwila has since called on the Police to investigate the incident and bring the culprits to book.

Last week suspected PF cadres attacked UPND members who were campaigning in the same ward by-election leaving one female UPND member with a swollen face.