NUMAW tips Labour Minister

The National Union for Miners and Allied Workers has advised Labour Minister Joyce Simukoko to ensure close monitoring of expatriate staff in the country.

NUMAW President James Chansa says it is important to ensure that expatriates in the country do not do work WHOSE skill is readily available IN THE country.

Mr. Chansa notes that the jobs some expatriates are doing is not rare skill in Zambia.

He further notes the need to ensure there is skills transfer to Zambian workers by expatriates.

And Mr. Chansa is urging government to ensure that all foreign companies employ local human resource managers.

He says local human resource managers understand the labour laws of the country better than foreigner.