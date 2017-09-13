Govt to compel nurses to prescribe drugs for patients

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed that a bill which will compel Nurses to prescribe drugs and medicines for patients is set to be enacted.

Dr. Chilufya says this is in line with government’s commitment to fight HIV.

He says nurses have in the recent past been incapacitated in the prescription of drugs for patients because they are not protected by the law.

Speaking at the Launch of the HIV Nurse Practitioner Curriculum (HNP), Dr. Chilufya has emphasized the need for more prescribers especially in HIV related programs, stating that once the law is passed Anti Retroviral Accreditation will no longer be a barrier in the provision of ART services, as nurses will be readily available to provide prescription.

And Dr. Chilufya says his ministry will ensure that there are at least 100 trained HIV Nurse Practitioners in each of the ten provinces in the country.

Speaking earlier, General Nursing Council Director Lonia Mwape said the council fully committed to government’s transformation agenda which is a major contributor towards universal health coverage.

She says this is being done by using primary health care as a vehicle to transport health services which are preventive, promotive, rehabilitative and curative to the country’s population.

And United States Representative Kristie Mikus says the US government through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention remains committed to partnering with government to respond to the HIV epidemic for an HIV free generation.

She says for the country to progress in respect to the 90- 90-90 target for HIV, there is need to give the epidemic a holistic approach.