Chief Madzimawe takes action against teenager who impregnated two pupils

Senior Chief Madzimawe of the Ngoni speaking people in Chipata district has surrendered to Chipata Police a teenager who impregnated two pupils in his chiefdom.

He has explained that 18 year-old Bunga Sakala of Chaponda village had earlier married a teenager, but that the Madzimawe Foundation which is working to end child marriage in Chipata forced him to dissolve the marriage after a serious caution.

Chief Madzimawe says Sakala however went ahead to impregnant the same teenager a grade 6 pupil who had been put back in school with full sponsorship from the Madzimawe Foundation.

He says Sakala further went ahead to impregnant another 14 year old grade 8 pupil of Madzimawe school and later ran away to Lusaka were his father lives.

Chief Madzimawe states that the royal leadership working with members of the community managed to apprehend the teenager when he went back to the village for a visit.