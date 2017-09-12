Govt praised for availing Green Paper

Government has been applauded for availing the Green Paper to the public for refinery and scrutiny.

A green paper is a tentative government report and consultation document of policy proposals for debate and discussion.

MMD Die-Hard National Youth Coordinator Gerald Chiluba has told QTV that the initiative has the potential to generate support from the citizens, as they will be able to know the focus areas that will contribute towards economic diversification.

Mr. Chiluba has since appealed to stakeholders not politicize the document, but rather add value and allow citizens to weigh if indeed the country has enough job creation capacity with regards to the available resources.

He notes that the green paper is in line with the 7th National development plan which is centered on a diversified economy as a means to reduce poverty and create employment opportunities.

Mr. Chiluba has however; advised government to reduce on borrowing and focus on generating local alternative strategies such as the proposed infrastructure fund which if correctly used for investment in sectors like infrastructure and agriculture, can help government achieve its objective in the 7NDP.