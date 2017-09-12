GBM’s case adjourned to October 11

The matter in which UPND Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba is charged with threatening violence against President Edgar Lungu has been adjourned to 11th October for mention and 6th November for continuation of trial.

When the matter came up before Magistrate Thandose Chabala today, the prosecution team applied for an adjournment because two key state witnesses are out of town.

State prosecutor Zalila Sakala applied that the matter be adjourned to 11th October for mention and 6th November for continuation of trial.

But Mr. Mwamba’s lawyers applied that the accused be excused for the mention as he will not be available.

Magistrate Chabala has since adjourned the matter and advised the accused to be present before court on 6th November, 2017.

She has further warned the arresting officer to ensure that all witnesses are present before court on 6th November.