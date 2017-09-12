First Lady speaks for persons with intellectual disabilities

First Lady Esther Lungu is saddened that persons with intellectual disabilities are treated as invisible members of society.

Speaking in Lusaka when she officiated at the Special Olympics’ 50th anniversary celebrations that will begin from January 2018, and serve as a liberating Champion of those in African with intellectual disabilities, Mrs. Lungu notes that throughout history, people with intellectual disabilities have suffered the worst forms of abuse and discrimination , mostly unseen, hidden from view and ridiculed by society.

She says in most instances their own families hide them from the public eye because they are ashamed, a situation she describes as unfortunate.

The First Lady also encouraged leaders attending the leadership academy to use their God given capabilities and ensure that people with intellectual disabilities are not left behind.