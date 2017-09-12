Commonwealth special envoy meets opposition parties

Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland’s Special Envoy to Zambia, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has today met political parties ahead of the constructive dialogue that will culminate into a roadmap for reforms ahead of the 2021 general election.

The meeting in Lusaka that was facilitated by the Zambia Center for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) was attended by a number of political parties.

And in his address before going into a closed door meeting, Professor Gambari said there was a request by some political parties that they meet him as individual political parties, but noted that time could not allow the reason why he has decided to meet them at once.

Professor Gambari says the meeting is not a substitute for meeting them individually, but rather one way of getting to know their grievances.

And political parties have welcomed the initiative by the Commonwealth and are hopeful that this will help in settling some of the domestic political issues.

Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) Deputy Secretary General Chilekwa Lungu says it is gratifying that the Commonwealth has not left out any political party in the dialogue process.

And National Revolution Party (NRP) president Cosmo Mumba says this is the only way the country will refocus on reuniting the people of Zambia.