ACC reforms urged

The Movement for National Transformation (MNT) has noted the need to reform the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to free it from political influence.

MNT President Daniel Shimunza says this will also enable the Commission to fight corruption in both the public and private sectors effectively.

He says there is need for the ACC operate independently without getting any instructions from political players.

Mr. Shimunza states that as it stands, the Anti Corruption Commission is not effective because its Commissioners are appointed by the President.