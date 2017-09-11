ZDA records US$12 billion in investment

The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) says it has in the first half of 2017 recorded US$12 billion in pledged investments.

In a statement, ZDA Public Relations Officer Russel Haamubbi says 29,000 jobs are projected to be created.

He says the agency has recorded an increase in both value of Investment Certificates of Registration issued and projected jobs compared to the same period in 2016.

Mr. Haamubbi says the ZDA issued 192 investment certificates in the first half of the year worth US$ 12.5 billion and 28, 792 projected jobs.

He states that the agriculture sector recorded the highest pledged investment worth 7, 024 and projected employment of 4, 584 followed by the energy sector with 4, 376 and projected employment of 14, 555.

He says the other sectors that contributed are manufacturing, mining, tourism, transport, real estate, construction, energy, health, agriculture and Information Communication Technology (ICT).

He states that of the investment certificates issued in the first half of the year, 45 enterprises have since begun actualizing their investments.

Mr. Haamubbi further states that of the investments that were monitored in the first half of the year, US$ 236.39 million has been actualized.