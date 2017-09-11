Shepolopolo arrive in Zimbabwe, coach declares charges ready for Malawi encounter

The Zambia Women’s National team arrived in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe last evening for the 2017 COSAFA Women’s tournament.

Shepolopolo head coach Albert Kachinga has already declared his team read for Wednesday encounter against Malawi.

In an interview with FAZfootball after today’s first training session, Kachingwa declared his team ready despite missing two days of training.

“We are ready despite not training for two days due to traveling. I am not worried because FAZ ensured that we went in camp for more than two weeks. The girl’s response in training is very impressive.”

Kachinga said the overall objective of the team is to reach the finals of the competition. “We are going to respect our opponents but our target is to reach the competitions finals.”

The Zambian head coach says his players are ready for the competition and are fully aware of the nation’s expectations.

“The men’s teams are doing very well at the moment and everyone wants to see the same happen with our girls. The girls also want to be part of the success by bringing glory to Mother Zambia by winning the tournament.”

Zambia faces Malawi in their group A opening game. Zambia share group A with Zimbabwe,Madagascar and Malawi.

FAZ