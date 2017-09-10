UPND youths task Mutati to explain job creation strategy

The opposition UPND Youths in Lusaka have charged that Parliament should not allow Finance Minister Felix Mutati to present the 2018 National Budget unless and until he accounts for 100, 000 decent jobs he had promised the young people of Zambia.

UPND Lusaka Province Youth Spokesperson Otis Bwalya in a statement says Mr. Mutati is a seasoned financial mind and must be responsible enough to explain what happened to the business or trade cycle for creating 100, 000 decent jobs for young people.

Mr. Bwalya says the old ways of presenting a new national budget without being transparent and accountable enough to deal with some contents that beg questions in the current budget are over.

He says President Edgar Lungu likewise mentioned that he would create five million jobs in five years that is one million jobs per year, a complete contradiction to Mr. Mutati who had said that the gravity of the state of the economy required immediate implementation of bold measures built on the four sectors of agriculture, industrialisation, tourism and mining to stabilise and grow the economy.