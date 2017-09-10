RTSA cautions PSV drivers as schools reopen

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) and the Ministry of General Education have called on parents and guardians to ensure that pupils use appropriate modes of transport as schools open on Monday 11th September 2017.

In a joint statement by RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga and Ministry of General Education Spokesperson Nondo Chilonga, the two institutions are urging parents and guardians to ensure that pupils do not use trucks or open vans as such kind of vehicles compromise the safety of pupils.

Mr. Mubanga has observed that trucks are often used for transportation of people contrary to the traffic rules and regulations.

He says appropriate modes of transports such as buses should be used to avoid avoidable traffic accidents such as the Kawambwa tragedy were forty-four school children died after a truck carrying more than 100 students overturned in Kawambwa in Luapula Province in 2005.

He has also cautioned all Pubic Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers to observe appropriate speed limits to avoid any road traffic accidents during this period.

Mr. Mubanga says RTSA and the Zambia police will equally be on high alert to ensure that PSV drivers do not contravene the traffic laws by overloading and over speeding.